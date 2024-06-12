Armenian dram to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Euros is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 1.219% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.614% increase in value.