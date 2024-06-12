Albanian lek to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Ugandan shillings is currently 40,070 today, reflecting a -0.806% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -2.749% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 41,280 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 40,070 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.