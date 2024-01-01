Convert ALL to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

5 all
2.16 uah

Lek1.000 ALL = ₴0.4314 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
How to convert Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ALL0,43142 UAH
5 ALL2,15709 UAH
10 ALL4,31417 UAH
20 ALL8,62834 UAH
50 ALL21,57085 UAH
100 ALL43,14170 UAH
250 ALL107,85425 UAH
500 ALL215,70850 UAH
1000 ALL431,41700 UAH
2000 ALL862,83400 UAH
5000 ALL2.157,08500 UAH
10000 ALL4.314,17000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Albanian Lek
1 UAH2,31794 ALL
5 UAH11,58970 ALL
10 UAH23,17940 ALL
20 UAH46,35880 ALL
50 UAH115,89700 ALL
100 UAH231,79400 ALL
250 UAH579,48500 ALL
500 UAH1.158,97000 ALL
1000 UAH2.317,94000 ALL
2000 UAH4.635,88000 ALL
5000 UAH11.589,70000 ALL
10000 UAH23.179,40000 ALL