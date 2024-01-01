Convert ALL to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 Albanian lek to Ukrainian hryvnias

1 all
0.43 uah

Lek1.000 ALL = ₴0.4314 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.60657.3551.51383.559
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47762.9461.5961.62589.738
1 GBP1.2741.18711.75274.68273.0881.928106.479
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.61541.7051.160.759

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ALL0,43140 UAH
5 ALL2,15700 UAH
10 ALL4,31400 UAH
20 ALL8,62800 UAH
50 ALL21,57000 UAH
100 ALL43,14000 UAH
250 ALL107,85000 UAH
500 ALL215,70000 UAH
1000 ALL431,40000 UAH
2000 ALL862,80000 UAH
5000 ALL2.157,00000 UAH
10000 ALL4.314,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Albanian Lek
1 UAH2,31803 ALL
5 UAH11,59015 ALL
10 UAH23,18030 ALL
20 UAH46,36060 ALL
50 UAH115,90150 ALL
100 UAH231,80300 ALL
250 UAH579,50750 ALL
500 UAH1.159,01500 ALL
1000 UAH2.318,03000 ALL
2000 UAH4.636,06000 ALL
5000 UAH11.590,15000 ALL
10000 UAH23.180,30000 ALL