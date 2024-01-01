100 Albanian leks to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ALL to TZS at the real exchange rate

100 all
2,795.15 tzs

Lek1.000 ALL = tzs27.95 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.60657.3551.51383.559
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47762.9461.5961.62589.738
1 GBP1.2741.18711.75274.68273.0881.928106.479
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.61541.7051.160.759

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL27,95150 TZS
5 ALL139,75750 TZS
10 ALL279,51500 TZS
20 ALL559,03000 TZS
50 ALL1.397,57500 TZS
100 ALL2.795,15000 TZS
250 ALL6.987,87500 TZS
500 ALL13.975,75000 TZS
1000 ALL27.951,50000 TZS
2000 ALL55.903,00000 TZS
5000 ALL139.757,50000 TZS
10000 ALL279.515,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0,03578 ALL
5 TZS0,17888 ALL
10 TZS0,35776 ALL
20 TZS0,71553 ALL
50 TZS1,78881 ALL
100 TZS3,57763 ALL
250 TZS8,94408 ALL
500 TZS17,88815 ALL
1000 TZS35,77630 ALL
2000 TZS71,55260 ALL
5000 TZS178,88150 ALL
10000 TZS357,76300 ALL