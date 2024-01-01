5,000 Albanian leks to Turkish liras

Convert ALL to TRY at the real exchange rate

5,000 all
1,732.77 try

Lek1.000 ALL = TL0.3466 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
How to convert Albanian leks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0,34655 TRY
5 ALL1,73277 TRY
10 ALL3,46553 TRY
20 ALL6,93106 TRY
50 ALL17,32765 TRY
100 ALL34,65530 TRY
250 ALL86,63825 TRY
500 ALL173,27650 TRY
1000 ALL346,55300 TRY
2000 ALL693,10600 TRY
5000 ALL1.732,76500 TRY
10000 ALL3.465,53000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY2,88556 ALL
5 TRY14,42780 ALL
10 TRY28,85560 ALL
20 TRY57,71120 ALL
50 TRY144,27800 ALL
100 TRY288,55600 ALL
250 TRY721,39000 ALL
500 TRY1.442,78000 ALL
1000 TRY2.885,56000 ALL
2000 TRY5.771,12000 ALL
5000 TRY14.427,80000 ALL
10000 TRY28.855,60000 ALL