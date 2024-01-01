1 Albanian lek to Norwegian kroner

Convert ALL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.11 nok

Lek1.000 ALL = kr0.1145 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
How to convert Albanian leks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Norwegian Krone
1 ALL0.11452 NOK
5 ALL0.57258 NOK
10 ALL1.14515 NOK
20 ALL2.29030 NOK
50 ALL5.72575 NOK
100 ALL11.45150 NOK
250 ALL28.62875 NOK
500 ALL57.25750 NOK
1000 ALL114.51500 NOK
2000 ALL229.03000 NOK
5000 ALL572.57500 NOK
10000 ALL1145.15000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Albanian Lek
1 NOK8.73245 ALL
5 NOK43.66225 ALL
10 NOK87.32450 ALL
20 NOK174.64900 ALL
50 NOK436.62250 ALL
100 NOK873.24500 ALL
250 NOK2183.11250 ALL
500 NOK4366.22500 ALL
1000 NOK8732.45000 ALL
2000 NOK17464.90000 ALL
5000 NOK43662.25000 ALL
10000 NOK87324.50000 ALL