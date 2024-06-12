Albanian lek to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Macedonian denars is currently 0.614 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.122% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 0.615 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.610 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.647% increase in value.