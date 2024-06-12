Albanian lek to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Moldovan leus is currently 0,191 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.437% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,192 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,188 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.073% increase in value.