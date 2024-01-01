1 Albanian lek to Jordanian dinars

Convert ALL to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.008 jod

Lek1.000 ALL = JD0.007594 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37458.67857.3571.51183.563
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.04961.631.62389.788
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.79373.111.926106.513
1 CAD0.7280.6770.571142.69541.7341.09960.802

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jordanian Dinar
1 ALL0,00759 JOD
5 ALL0,03797 JOD
10 ALL0,07594 JOD
20 ALL0,15189 JOD
50 ALL0,37972 JOD
100 ALL0,75943 JOD
250 ALL1,89858 JOD
500 ALL3,79716 JOD
1000 ALL7,59432 JOD
2000 ALL15,18864 JOD
5000 ALL37,97160 JOD
10000 ALL75,94320 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 JOD131,67700 ALL
5 JOD658,38500 ALL
10 JOD1.316,77000 ALL
20 JOD2.633,54000 ALL
50 JOD6.583,85000 ALL
100 JOD13.167,70000 ALL
250 JOD32.919,25000 ALL
500 JOD65.838,50000 ALL
1000 JOD131.677,00000 ALL
2000 JOD263.354,00000 ALL
5000 JOD658.385,00000 ALL
10000 JOD1.316.770,00000 ALL