Convert ALL to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 Albanian leks to Jersey pounds

10 all
0.08 jep

Lek1.000 ALL = £0.008405 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37458.67957.3571.51183.564
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.0561.631.62389.79
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.79573.111.926106.515
1 CAD0.7280.6770.571142.69641.7341.09960.803

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jersey pound
1 ALL0,00841 JEP
5 ALL0,04203 JEP
10 ALL0,08405 JEP
20 ALL0,16810 JEP
50 ALL0,42026 JEP
100 ALL0,84051 JEP
250 ALL2,10128 JEP
500 ALL4,20256 JEP
1000 ALL8,40511 JEP
2000 ALL16,81022 JEP
5000 ALL42,02555 JEP
10000 ALL84,05110 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Albanian Lek
1 JEP118,97500 ALL
5 JEP594,87500 ALL
10 JEP1.189,75000 ALL
20 JEP2.379,50000 ALL
50 JEP5.948,75000 ALL
100 JEP11.897,50000 ALL
250 JEP29.743,75000 ALL
500 JEP59.487,50000 ALL
1000 JEP118.975,00000 ALL
2000 JEP237.950,00000 ALL
5000 JEP594.875,00000 ALL
10000 JEP1.189.750,00000 ALL