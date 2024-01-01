Convert ALL to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 Albanian leks to Icelandic krónas

5 all
7.45 isk

Lek1.000 ALL = kr1.491 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
How to convert Albanian leks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Icelandic Króna
1 ALL1,49090 ISK
5 ALL7,45450 ISK
10 ALL14,90900 ISK
20 ALL29,81800 ISK
50 ALL74,54500 ISK
100 ALL149,09000 ISK
250 ALL372,72500 ISK
500 ALL745,45000 ISK
1000 ALL1.490,90000 ISK
2000 ALL2.981,80000 ISK
5000 ALL7.454,50000 ISK
10000 ALL14.909,00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Albanian Lek
1 ISK0,67074 ALL
5 ISK3,35368 ALL
10 ISK6,70735 ALL
20 ISK13,41470 ALL
50 ISK33,53675 ALL
100 ISK67,07350 ALL
250 ISK167,68375 ALL
500 ISK335,36750 ALL
1000 ISK670,73500 ALL
2000 ISK1.341,47000 ALL
5000 ISK3.353,67500 ALL
10000 ISK6.707,35000 ALL