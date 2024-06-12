Albanian lek to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Icelandic krónas is currently 1,491 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.170% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 1,494 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,485 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.458% increase in value.