Albanian lek to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Colombian pesos is currently 42,773 today, reflecting a 1.204% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.278% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 42,773 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 42,038 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.663% decrease in value.