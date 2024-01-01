Convert ALL to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 Albanian leks to Chinese yuan rmb

500 all
38.86 cny

Lek1.000 ALL = ¥0.07771 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.67657.3571.5183.561
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.05161.6331.62389.791
1 GBP1.2751.18611.75274.79273.111.925106.512
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.68541.7251.09960.787

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ALL0,07771 CNY
5 ALL0,38855 CNY
10 ALL0,77711 CNY
20 ALL1,55421 CNY
50 ALL3,88553 CNY
100 ALL7,77107 CNY
250 ALL19,42767 CNY
500 ALL38,85535 CNY
1000 ALL77,71070 CNY
2000 ALL155,42140 CNY
5000 ALL388,55350 CNY
10000 ALL777,10700 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Albanian Lek
1 CNY12,86820 ALL
5 CNY64,34100 ALL
10 CNY128,68200 ALL
20 CNY257,36400 ALL
50 CNY643,41000 ALL
100 CNY1.286,82000 ALL
250 CNY3.217,05000 ALL
500 CNY6.434,10000 ALL
1000 CNY12.868,20000 ALL
2000 CNY25.736,40000 ALL
5000 CNY64.341,00000 ALL
10000 CNY128.682,00000 ALL