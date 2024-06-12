Albanian lek to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Chilean pesos is currently 9,884 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.630% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 9,921 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 9,768 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.