Convert ALL to AMD at the real exchange rate

2000 Albanian leks to Armenian drams

2000 all
8307.46 amd

Lek1.000 ALL = ֏4.154 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7846521.3747558.678557.35721.5104683.5583
1 EUR1.0741510.842831.4766963.029561.61021.6224689.7541
1 GBP1.274451.1864811.7520574.782873.09891.92501106.491
1 CAD0.7274050.6771910.57076142.68341.72191.0987260.7807

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Armenian Dram
1 ALL4.15373 AMD
5 ALL20.76865 AMD
10 ALL41.53730 AMD
20 ALL83.07460 AMD
50 ALL207.68650 AMD
100 ALL415.37300 AMD
250 ALL1038.43250 AMD
500 ALL2076.86500 AMD
1000 ALL4153.73000 AMD
2000 ALL8307.46000 AMD
5000 ALL20768.65000 AMD
10000 ALL41537.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Albanian Lek
1 AMD0.24075 ALL
5 AMD1.20373 ALL
10 AMD2.40747 ALL
20 AMD4.81494 ALL
50 AMD12.03735 ALL
100 AMD24.07470 ALL
250 AMD60.18675 ALL
500 AMD120.37350 ALL
1000 AMD240.74700 ALL
2000 AMD481.49400 ALL
5000 AMD1203.73500 ALL
10000 AMD2407.47000 ALL