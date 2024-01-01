amount-spellout.1000 Armenian drams to Albanian leks

Convert AMD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
240.74 all

֏1.000 AMD = Lek0.2407 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07489.7721.4771.6250.96420.019
1 GBP1.18611.274106.4971.7521.9281.14423.748
1 USD0.9310.785183.5631.3751.5130.89718.634
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Albanian Lek
1 AMD0,24075 ALL
5 AMD1,20373 ALL
10 AMD2,40745 ALL
20 AMD4,81490 ALL
50 AMD12,03725 ALL
100 AMD24,07450 ALL
250 AMD60,18625 ALL
500 AMD120,37250 ALL
1000 AMD240,74500 ALL
2000 AMD481,49000 ALL
5000 AMD1.203,72500 ALL
10000 AMD2.407,45000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Armenian Dram
1 ALL4,15378 AMD
5 ALL20,76890 AMD
10 ALL41,53780 AMD
20 ALL83,07560 AMD
50 ALL207,68900 AMD
100 ALL415,37800 AMD
250 ALL1.038,44500 AMD
500 ALL2.076,89000 AMD
1000 ALL4.153,78000 AMD
2000 ALL8.307,56000 AMD
5000 ALL20.768,90000 AMD
10000 ALL41.537,80000 AMD