50 Albanian leks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert ALL to AED at the real exchange rate

50 all
1.97 aed

Lek1.000 ALL = د.إ0.03932 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.68157.3571.51183.56
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.02961.6071.62389.751
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75274.7873.0931.925106.484
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.68541.7221.09960.782

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ALL0,03932 AED
5 ALL0,19658 AED
10 ALL0,39316 AED
20 ALL0,78632 AED
50 ALL1,96581 AED
100 ALL3,93161 AED
250 ALL9,82903 AED
500 ALL19,65805 AED
1000 ALL39,31610 AED
2000 ALL78,63220 AED
5000 ALL196,58050 AED
10000 ALL393,16100 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 AED25,43490 ALL
5 AED127,17450 ALL
10 AED254,34900 ALL
20 AED508,69800 ALL
50 AED1.271,74500 ALL
100 AED2.543,49000 ALL
250 AED6.358,72500 ALL
500 AED12.717,45000 ALL
1000 AED25.434,90000 ALL
2000 AED50.869,80000 ALL
5000 AED127.174,50000 ALL
10000 AED254.349,00000 ALL