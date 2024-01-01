United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars today
Convert AED to XCD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
|1 AED
|0,73514 XCD
|5 AED
|3,67572 XCD
|10 AED
|7,35144 XCD
|20 AED
|14,70288 XCD
|50 AED
|36,75720 XCD
|100 AED
|73,51440 XCD
|250 AED
|183,78600 XCD
|500 AED
|367,57200 XCD
|1000 AED
|735,14400 XCD
|2000 AED
|1.470,28800 XCD
|5000 AED
|3.675,72000 XCD
|10000 AED
|7.351,44000 XCD
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 XCD
|1,36028 AED
|5 XCD
|6,80140 AED
|10 XCD
|13,60280 AED
|20 XCD
|27,20560 AED
|50 XCD
|68,01400 AED
|100 XCD
|136,02800 AED
|250 XCD
|340,07000 AED
|500 XCD
|680,14000 AED
|1000 XCD
|1.360,28000 AED
|2000 XCD
|2.720,56000 AED
|5000 XCD
|6.801,40000 AED
|10000 XCD
|13.602,80000 AED