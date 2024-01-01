20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars
Convert AED to XCD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
|1 AED
|0,73508 XCD
|5 AED
|3,67542 XCD
|10 AED
|7,35084 XCD
|20 AED
|14,70168 XCD
|50 AED
|36,75420 XCD
|100 AED
|73,50840 XCD
|250 AED
|183,77100 XCD
|500 AED
|367,54200 XCD
|1000 AED
|735,08400 XCD
|2000 AED
|1.470,16800 XCD
|5000 AED
|3.675,42000 XCD
|10000 AED
|7.350,84000 XCD
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 XCD
|1,36039 AED
|5 XCD
|6,80195 AED
|10 XCD
|13,60390 AED
|20 XCD
|27,20780 AED
|50 XCD
|68,01950 AED
|100 XCD
|136,03900 AED
|250 XCD
|340,09750 AED
|500 XCD
|680,19500 AED
|1000 XCD
|1.360,39000 AED
|2000 XCD
|2.720,78000 AED
|5000 XCD
|6.801,95000 AED
|10000 XCD
|13.603,90000 AED