Convert AED to SEK at the real exchange rate

2,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

2,000 aed
5,711.34 sek

د.إ1.000 AED = kr2.856 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 AED2,85567 SEK
5 AED14,27835 SEK
10 AED28,55670 SEK
20 AED57,11340 SEK
50 AED142,78350 SEK
100 AED285,56700 SEK
250 AED713,91750 SEK
500 AED1.427,83500 SEK
1000 AED2.855,67000 SEK
2000 AED5.711,34000 SEK
5000 AED14.278,35000 SEK
10000 AED28.556,70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SEK0,35018 AED
5 SEK1,75090 AED
10 SEK3,50180 AED
20 SEK7,00360 AED
50 SEK17,50900 AED
100 SEK35,01800 AED
250 SEK87,54500 AED
500 SEK175,09000 AED
1000 SEK350,18000 AED
2000 SEK700,36000 AED
5000 SEK1.750,90000 AED
10000 SEK3.501,80000 AED