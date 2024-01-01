Convert AED to RSD at the real exchange rate

250 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars

250 aed
7,421.43 rsd

د.إ1.000 AED = РСД29.69 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.9310.78558.691.37518.58
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.715299.11910.84363.0131.47719.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 AED29,68570 RSD
5 AED148,42850 RSD
10 AED296,85700 RSD
20 AED593,71400 RSD
50 AED1.484,28500 RSD
100 AED2.968,57000 RSD
250 AED7.421,42500 RSD
500 AED14.842,85000 RSD
1000 AED29.685,70000 RSD
2000 AED59.371,40000 RSD
5000 AED148.428,50000 RSD
10000 AED296.857,00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RSD0,03369 AED
5 RSD0,16843 AED
10 RSD0,33686 AED
20 RSD0,67373 AED
50 RSD1,68432 AED
100 RSD3,36863 AED
250 RSD8,42158 AED
500 RSD16,84315 AED
1000 RSD33,68630 AED
2000 RSD67,37260 AED
5000 RSD168,43150 AED
10000 RSD336,86300 AED