United Arab Emirates dirham to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 4,142 today, reflecting a -1.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 4,199 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,142 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.