Convert AED to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cambodian riels

100 aed
1,11,488.00 khr

د.إ1.000 AED = ៛1,115 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Loading

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 AED1.114,88000 KHR
5 AED5.574,40000 KHR
10 AED11.148,80000 KHR
20 AED22.297,60000 KHR
50 AED55.744,00000 KHR
100 AED111.488,00000 KHR
250 AED278.720,00000 KHR
500 AED557.440,00000 KHR
1000 AED1.114.880,00000 KHR
2000 AED2.229.760,00000 KHR
5000 AED5.574.400,00000 KHR
10000 AED11.148.800,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KHR0,00090 AED
5 KHR0,00448 AED
10 KHR0,00897 AED
20 KHR0,01794 AED
50 KHR0,04485 AED
100 KHR0,08970 AED
250 KHR0,22424 AED
500 KHR0,44848 AED
1000 KHR0,89696 AED
2000 KHR1,79392 AED
5000 KHR4,48480 AED
10000 KHR8,96960 AED