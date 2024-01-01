100 Cambodian riels to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KHR to AED at the real exchange rate

100 khr
0.09 aed

៛1.000 KHR = د.إ0.0008935 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change-0.38%-1.66%
1 KHR to AED stats

The performance of KHR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to AED was -0.38.

The performance of KHR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for KHR to AED was -1.66.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Cambodian riels to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KHR0,00089 AED
5 KHR0,00447 AED
10 KHR0,00893 AED
20 KHR0,01787 AED
50 KHR0,04467 AED
100 KHR0,08935 AED
250 KHR0,22337 AED
500 KHR0,44673 AED
1000 KHR0,89347 AED
2000 KHR1,78694 AED
5000 KHR4,46735 AED
10000 KHR8,93469 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 AED1.119,23000 KHR
5 AED5.596,15000 KHR
10 AED11.192,30000 KHR
20 AED22.384,60000 KHR
50 AED55.961,50000 KHR
100 AED111.923,00000 KHR
250 AED279.807,50000 KHR
500 AED559.615,00000 KHR
1000 AED1.119.230,00000 KHR
2000 AED2.238.460,00000 KHR
5000 AED5.596.150,00000 KHR
10000 AED11.192.300,00000 KHR