United Arab Emirates dirham to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Cambodian riels is currently 1.114,880 today, reflecting a -0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 1.119,380 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1.114,770 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.304% decrease in value.