amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kenyan shillings

Convert AED to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
3,52,241 kes

د.إ1.000 AED = Ksh35.22 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED35,22410 KES
5 AED176,12050 KES
10 AED352,24100 KES
20 AED704,48200 KES
50 AED1.761,20500 KES
100 AED3.522,41000 KES
250 AED8.806,02500 KES
500 AED17.612,05000 KES
1000 AED35.224,10000 KES
2000 AED70.448,20000 KES
5000 AED176.120,50000 KES
10000 AED352.241,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0,02839 AED
5 KES0,14195 AED
10 KES0,28390 AED
20 KES0,56779 AED
50 KES1,41948 AED
100 KES2,83896 AED
250 KES7,09740 AED
500 KES14,19480 AED
1000 KES28,38960 AED
2000 KES56,77920 AED
5000 KES141,94800 AED
10000 KES283,89600 AED