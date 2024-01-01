amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KES to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
284.19 aed

Ksh1.000 KES = د.إ0.02842 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02860.0286
Low0.02790.0270
Average0.02840.0280
Change0.77%2.18%
1 KES to AED stats

The performance of KES to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0286 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0284. The change for KES to AED was 0.77.

The performance of KES to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0286 and a 90 day low of 0.0270. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for KES to AED was 2.18.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0,02842 AED
5 KES0,14210 AED
10 KES0,28419 AED
20 KES0,56839 AED
50 KES1,42097 AED
100 KES2,84193 AED
250 KES7,10483 AED
500 KES14,20965 AED
1000 KES28,41930 AED
2000 KES56,83860 AED
5000 KES142,09650 AED
10000 KES284,19300 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED35,18740 KES
5 AED175,93700 KES
10 AED351,87400 KES
20 AED703,74800 KES
50 AED1.759,37000 KES
100 AED3.518,74000 KES
250 AED8.796,85000 KES
500 AED17.593,70000 KES
1000 AED35.187,40000 KES
2000 AED70.374,80000 KES
5000 AED175.937,00000 KES
10000 AED351.874,00000 KES