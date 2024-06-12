United Arab Emirates dirham to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Kenyan shillings is currently 35,224 today, reflecting a -0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -1.205% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 35,666 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 35,141 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.699% decrease in value.