Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate
500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 AED
|1,01451 ILS
|5 AED
|5,07255 ILS
|10 AED
|10,14510 ILS
|20 AED
|20,29020 ILS
|50 AED
|50,72550 ILS
|100 AED
|101,45100 ILS
|250 AED
|253,62750 ILS
|500 AED
|507,25500 ILS
|1000 AED
|1.014,51000 ILS
|2000 AED
|2.029,02000 ILS
|5000 AED
|5.072,55000 ILS
|10000 AED
|10.145,10000 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 ILS
|0,98570 AED
|5 ILS
|4,92848 AED
|10 ILS
|9,85696 AED
|20 ILS
|19,71392 AED
|50 ILS
|49,28480 AED
|100 ILS
|98,56960 AED
|250 ILS
|246,42400 AED
|500 ILS
|492,84800 AED
|1000 ILS
|985,69600 AED
|2000 ILS
|1.971,39200 AED
|5000 ILS
|4.928,48000 AED
|10000 ILS
|9.856,96000 AED