Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

100 aed
101.45 ils

د.إ1.000 AED = ₪1.015 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED1.01451 ILS
5 AED5.07255 ILS
10 AED10.14510 ILS
20 AED20.29020 ILS
50 AED50.72550 ILS
100 AED101.45100 ILS
250 AED253.62750 ILS
500 AED507.25500 ILS
1000 AED1014.51000 ILS
2000 AED2029.02000 ILS
5000 AED5072.55000 ILS
10000 AED10145.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS0.98570 AED
5 ILS4.92848 AED
10 ILS9.85696 AED
20 ILS19.71392 AED
50 ILS49.28480 AED
100 ILS98.56960 AED
250 ILS246.42400 AED
500 ILS492.84800 AED
1000 ILS985.69600 AED
2000 ILS1971.39200 AED
5000 ILS4928.48000 AED
10000 ILS9856.96000 AED