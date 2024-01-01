20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hong Kong dollars
Convert AED to HKD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 AED
|2,12603 HKD
|5 AED
|10,63015 HKD
|10 AED
|21,26030 HKD
|20 AED
|42,52060 HKD
|50 AED
|106,30150 HKD
|100 AED
|212,60300 HKD
|250 AED
|531,50750 HKD
|500 AED
|1.063,01500 HKD
|1000 AED
|2.126,03000 HKD
|2000 AED
|4.252,06000 HKD
|5000 AED
|10.630,15000 HKD
|10000 AED
|21.260,30000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|100 HKD
|47,03610 AED
|200 HKD
|94,07220 AED
|300 HKD
|141,10830 AED
|500 HKD
|235,18050 AED
|1000 HKD
|470,36100 AED
|2000 HKD
|940,72200 AED
|2500 HKD
|1.175,90250 AED
|3000 HKD
|1.411,08300 AED
|4000 HKD
|1.881,44400 AED
|5000 HKD
|2.351,80500 AED
|10000 HKD
|4.703,61000 AED
|20000 HKD
|9.407,22000 AED