500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hong Kong dollars

Convert AED to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 aed
1063.02 hkd

د.إ1.000 AED = $2.126 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5561278.60.930950.78483758.70721.3748518.5881
1 INR0.01196813.334290.01114130.009392930.7026080.01645420.222463
1 PKR0.003589370.29991410.003341440.002817070.2107220.004934850.0667197
1 EUR1.074289.756299.27210.84304563.06331.4768619.9673

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AED2.12603 HKD
5 AED10.63015 HKD
10 AED21.26030 HKD
20 AED42.52060 HKD
50 AED106.30150 HKD
100 AED212.60300 HKD
250 AED531.50750 HKD
500 AED1063.01500 HKD
1000 AED2126.03000 HKD
2000 AED4252.06000 HKD
5000 AED10630.15000 HKD
10000 AED21260.30000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
100 HKD47.03610 AED
200 HKD94.07220 AED
300 HKD141.10830 AED
500 HKD235.18050 AED
1000 HKD470.36100 AED
2000 HKD940.72200 AED
2500 HKD1175.90250 AED
3000 HKD1411.08300 AED
4000 HKD1881.44400 AED
5000 HKD2351.80500 AED
10000 HKD4703.61000 AED
20000 HKD9407.22000 AED