1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Guernsey pounds

Convert AED to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 aed
0.21 ggp

د.إ1.000 AED = £0.2137 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Guernsey pound
1 AED0,21368 GGP
5 AED1,06842 GGP
10 AED2,13683 GGP
20 AED4,27366 GGP
50 AED10,68415 GGP
100 AED21,36830 GGP
250 AED53,42075 GGP
500 AED106,84150 GGP
1000 AED213,68300 GGP
2000 AED427,36600 GGP
5000 AED1.068,41500 GGP
10000 AED2.136,83000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GGP4,67983 AED
5 GGP23,39915 AED
10 GGP46,79830 AED
20 GGP93,59660 AED
50 GGP233,99150 AED
100 GGP467,98300 AED
250 GGP1.169,95750 AED
500 GGP2.339,91500 AED
1000 GGP4.679,83000 AED
2000 GGP9.359,66000 AED
5000 GGP23.399,15000 AED
10000 GGP46.798,30000 AED