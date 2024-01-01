Convert AED to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas

100 aed
626.71 czk

د.إ1.000 AED = Kč6.267 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.568278.60.9310.78558.7011.37518.574
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.769299.27210.84363.0561.47719.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AED6,26712 CZK
5 AED31,33560 CZK
10 AED62,67120 CZK
20 AED125,34240 CZK
50 AED313,35600 CZK
100 AED626,71200 CZK
250 AED1.566,78000 CZK
500 AED3.133,56000 CZK
1000 AED6.267,12000 CZK
2000 AED12.534,24000 CZK
5000 AED31.335,60000 CZK
10000 AED62.671,20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CZK0,15956 AED
5 CZK0,79782 AED
10 CZK1,59563 AED
20 CZK3,19126 AED
50 CZK7,97815 AED
100 CZK15,95630 AED
250 CZK39,89075 AED
500 CZK79,78150 AED
1000 CZK159,56300 AED
2000 CZK319,12600 AED
5000 CZK797,81500 AED
10000 CZK1.595,63000 AED