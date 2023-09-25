Send money with a debit card

What is Debit Card money transfer?
Making a debit card transfer is easy and convenient, and can come with speedy delivery times, too. You’ll see an estimate of your payment’s arrival time before you confirm your transfer - but paying by card can often be a fast way of getting your money moving.
You can make a debit card money transfer with Wise using a Visa or Mastercard debit card that’s issued in your name - or the name of your business if you hold a Wise Business account. Some Maestro debit cards are also supported - but unfortunately, you can’t make a Wise debit card money transfer using an American Express card.
Your card will need to have a 16 digit number, an expiry date, and be 3D security enabled - this helps us keep you and your money safe.
There are also a small number of other specific situations in which you can’t make a Wise debit card money transfer, depending on where your card was issued, where your Wise account is registered, and the payment you’re sending.
Learn more about using debit cards.