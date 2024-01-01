Philippine pesos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert PHP to TZS at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = tzs47.03 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 PHP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.819148.8953
Low47.034245.8130
Average47.848147.7208
Change-3.18%2.67%
View full history

1 PHP to TZS stats

The performance of PHP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.8191 and a 30 day low of 47.0342. This means the 30 day average was 47.8481. The change for PHP to TZS was -3.18.

The performance of PHP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.8953 and a 90 day low of 45.8130. This means the 90 day average was 47.7208. The change for PHP to TZS was 2.67.

Track market ratesView PHP to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5030.7711,379.25151.9857.115
1 CAD0.72310.671.0880.557997.83109.9555.148
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,488.97164.0657.681
1 AUD0.6650.920.61610.513917.546101.1084.733

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PHP47.03420 TZS
5 PHP235.17100 TZS
10 PHP470.34200 TZS
20 PHP940.68400 TZS
50 PHP2,351.71000 TZS
100 PHP4,703.42000 TZS
250 PHP11,758.55000 TZS
500 PHP23,517.10000 TZS
1000 PHP47,034.20000 TZS
2000 PHP94,068.40000 TZS
5000 PHP235,171.00000 TZS
10000 PHP470,342.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Philippine Peso
1 TZS0.02126 PHP
5 TZS0.10631 PHP
10 TZS0.21261 PHP
20 TZS0.42522 PHP
50 TZS1.06306 PHP
100 TZS2.12611 PHP
250 TZS5.31528 PHP
500 TZS10.63055 PHP
1000 TZS21.26110 PHP
2000 TZS42.52220 PHP
5000 TZS106.30550 PHP
10000 TZS212.61100 PHP