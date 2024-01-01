2,000 Panamanian balboas to Philippine pesos

Convert PAB to PHP at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ₱58.03 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
PAB to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 PAB to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.028958.5947
Low55.888855.5418
Average56.905156.8110
Change3.54%-0.70%
1 PAB to PHP stats

The performance of PAB to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.0289 and a 30 day low of 55.8888. This means the 30 day average was 56.9051. The change for PAB to PHP was 3.54.

The performance of PAB to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.5947 and a 90 day low of 55.5418. This means the 90 day average was 56.8110. The change for PAB to PHP was -0.70.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.7141.4911.6240.93421.392
1 GBP1.19811.293108.7041.7871.9461.1225.635
1 USD0.9270.773184.0681.3821.5050.86619.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Philippine Peso
1 PAB58.02890 PHP
5 PAB290.14450 PHP
10 PAB580.28900 PHP
20 PAB1,160.57800 PHP
50 PAB2,901.44500 PHP
100 PAB5,802.89000 PHP
250 PAB14,507.22500 PHP
500 PAB29,014.45000 PHP
1000 PAB58,028.90000 PHP
2000 PAB116,057.80000 PHP
5000 PAB290,144.50000 PHP
10000 PAB580,289.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 PHP0.01723 PAB
5 PHP0.08616 PAB
10 PHP0.17233 PAB
20 PHP0.34466 PAB
50 PHP0.86164 PAB
100 PHP1.72328 PAB
250 PHP4.30820 PAB
500 PHP8.61640 PAB
1000 PHP17.23280 PAB
2000 PHP34.46560 PAB
5000 PHP86.16400 PAB
10000 PHP172.32800 PAB