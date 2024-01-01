1 thousand Dominican pesos to Indian rupees

Convert DOP to INR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₹1.397 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
DOP to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

INR
1 DOP to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39871.4138
Low1.38871.3873
Average1.39561.4013
Change0.62%-1.16%
1 DOP to INR stats

The performance of DOP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3987 and a 30 day low of 1.3887. This means the 30 day average was 1.3956. The change for DOP to INR was 0.62.

The performance of DOP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4138 and a 90 day low of 1.3873. This means the 90 day average was 1.4013. The change for DOP to INR was -1.16.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 DOP1.39736 INR
5 DOP6.98680 INR
10 DOP13.97360 INR
20 DOP27.94720 INR
50 DOP69.86800 INR
100 DOP139.73600 INR
250 DOP349.34000 INR
500 DOP698.68000 INR
1000 DOP1,397.36000 INR
2000 DOP2,794.72000 INR
5000 DOP6,986.80000 INR
10000 DOP13,973.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 INR0.71563 DOP
5 INR3.57817 DOP
10 INR7.15634 DOP
20 INR14.31268 DOP
50 INR35.78170 DOP
100 INR71.56340 DOP
250 INR178.90850 DOP
300 INR214.69020 DOP
500 INR357.81700 DOP
600 INR429.38040 DOP
1000 INR715.63400 DOP
2000 INR1,431.26800 DOP
5000 INR3,578.17000 DOP
10000 INR7,156.34000 DOP
25000 INR17,890.85000 DOP
50000 INR35,781.70000 DOP
100000 INR71,563.40000 DOP
1000000 INR715,634.00000 DOP
1000000000 INR715,634,000.00000 DOP