Barbadian dollars to Philippine pesos today
Convert BBD to PHP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Barbadian dollars to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Philippine Peso
|1 BBD
|27.58410 PHP
|5 BBD
|137.92050 PHP
|10 BBD
|275.84100 PHP
|20 BBD
|551.68200 PHP
|50 BBD
|1379.20500 PHP
|100 BBD
|2758.41000 PHP
|250 BBD
|6896.02500 PHP
|500 BBD
|13792.05000 PHP
|1000 BBD
|27584.10000 PHP
|2000 BBD
|55168.20000 PHP
|5000 BBD
|137920.50000 PHP
|10000 BBD
|275841.00000 PHP