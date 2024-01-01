EUR to PKR Exchange Rate Chart
EUR إلى PKR مخطط التحويل
١ EUR = ٢٩٩٫٩٩١٠٠ PKR
- اليورواليورو
إن اليورو هو عملة الاتحاد الأوروبي، والاتحاد الأوروبي اتحاد أمم منفصلة ينضم إليها في إطار هيكل حكم واحد. وأصبح اليورو الآن العملة الوحيدة التي تحل محل الأموال الفردية لـ 19 دولة من أصل 28 دولة انضمت إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إلى منطقة اليورو. إنها عملة ورقية.
- Pakistani rupeePakistani rupee
الروبية الباكستانية هي العملة الباكستانية. رمز العملة للروبي هو PKR، وهو مكتوب على أنه "Rs) أو روي اي في أوردو. في باكستان، الروبي يتم في بعض الأحيان تهجئته "روبي" أو "روبايا" أو "روبيا" أو "روبيا". لقد تم تداول الروبية الباكستانية الحديثة بعد تفكك الراج البريطاني في عام 1947. وهي عملة...
