EUR to ANG Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

€١٫٠٠٠ EUR = ƒ١٫٩٣٢ ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
تتبع سعر الصرف

EUR إلى ANG مخطط التحويل

0

Updated a few seconds ago
سعر الصرف الفعلي

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

هل تنتظر معدل أفضل؟

ضع تنبيهاً الآن، وسوف نقول لك عندما يتحسن الأمر. ومع ملخصاتنا اليومية، لن تفوت أبداً آخر الأخبار.

ANG

Learn more about these currencies

  • اليورو
    اليورو

    إن اليورو هو عملة الاتحاد الأوروبي، والاتحاد الأوروبي اتحاد أمم منفصلة ينضم إليها في إطار هيكل حكم واحد. وأصبح اليورو الآن العملة الوحيدة التي تحل محل الأموال الفردية لـ 19 دولة من أصل 28 دولة انضمت إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إلى منطقة اليورو. إنها عملة ورقية.

    Learn more about EUR

  • هولندا الغيلدر antillean
    هولندا الغيلدر antillean

    Learn more about ANG

Top currency charts for اليورو

Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.

EUR to USD chart

EUR to GBP chart

EUR to CHF chart

EUR to CAD chart

EUR to INR chart

EUR to AUD chart

EUR to JPY chart

EUR to PLN chart

Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget

The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.

Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.

Get the FX widgetTerms & Conditions

Download Our Currency Converter App

See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often - or just want to keep an eye on - to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.