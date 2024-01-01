1 THB to ZMW stats

The performance of THB to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7304 and a 30 day low of 0.6575. This means the 30 day average was 0.6944. The change for THB to ZMW was 3.49.



The performance of THB to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7451 and a 90 day low of 0.6575. This means the 90 day average was 0.7101. The change for THB to ZMW was 1.21.