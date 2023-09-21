Skip to main content

Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Sending 1,000.00 USD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 USD EUR)
MoneygramCheapest933.73 EUR
1.99 USD0.935594
Remitly931.80 EUR- 1.93 EUR0.00 USD0.931800
Wise930.67 EUR- 3.06 EUR9.03 USD0.939150Mid-market rate
Xe925.58 EUR- 8.15 EUR0.00 USD0.925577
Western Union922.21 EUR- 11.52 EUR0.99 USD0.923127
OFX921.90 EUR- 11.83 EUR0.00 USD0.921900
Xoom919.37 EUR- 14.36 EUR0.00 USD0.919371
Bank of America913.46 EUR- 20.27 EUR0.00 USD0.913459
Chase (US)907.40 EUR- 26.33 EUR5.00 USD0.911960
PayPal895.36 EUR- 38.37 EUR4.99 USD0.899855
We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

How to send money with PISP in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD

    Pay in USD with PISP.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD with PISP, receive EUR

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

How to send money with PISP

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a wire transfer, ACH or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is PISP money transfer?

Sending a PISP Open Banking money transfer is an easy way to pay in GBP from your UK bank, when you want to move money overseas.

Wise offers 2 Open Banking payment options: one off payments, and individual or repeat pull of funds payments. Making a one off payment using PISP is convenient because you’ll be redirected to your bank from Wise, with your payment details pre-populated. If you choose to then link your bank account with Wise, you’ll be able to make future international transfers without the need to log into your online banking every time.

You can send a PISP payment with Wise, up to the payment limits set by your own bank. Different banks have their own maximum open banking caps, but these are usually from about 10,000 GBP per transfer to about 50,000 GBP per transfer.

Learn more about using PISP.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with PISP?

To send money with PISP with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer with PISP take?

A money transfer with PISP (USD-EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

