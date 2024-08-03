Indian rupee to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Algerian dinars is currently 1.603 today, reflecting a -0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.609 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 1.601 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.220% increase in value.