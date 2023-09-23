Skip to main content

Send money with ACH

Send money with ACH from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
Over 16 million customers
We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 SGD with
WiseCheapest3,412.44 MYRSave up to 124.27 MYR6.15 SGD3.43356Mid-market rate
Remitly3,355.91 MYR- 56.53 MYR1.99 SGD3.36260
OFX3,338.10 MYR- 74.34 MYR0.00 SGD3.33810
UOB3,288.17 MYR- 124.27 MYR30.00 SGD3.38987
no hidden fees

We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises.

globe

How to send money with ACH in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in SGD

    Pay in SGD with ACH.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send SGD with ACH, receive MYR

    The recipient gets money in MYR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money with ACH

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is ACH money transfer?

Making an ACH money transfer is often one of the cheapest ways to make a Wise international payment. You may need to also pay an ACH transfer fee to your bank - but while banks all set their own fees for outgoing ACH transfers, these are usually low, or even free.

You can make a Wise ACH money transfer of up to 50,000 USD in 24 hours. There’s also a limit of 250,000 USD every 60 days if you have a personal account, or 400,000 USD if you have a Wise Business account.

When you set up a Wise money transfer and pay by ACH, the exchange rate is guaranteed as soon as you authorize payment to Wise. That means there are no surprises if the rates change while your ACH is winging its way to Wise - you’ll know exactly how much your transfer will cost you, and what rate you’re getting, straight away.

Learn more about using ACH transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with ACH?

To send money with ACH with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer with ACH take?

A money transfer with ACH (SGD-MYR) should arrive in seconds. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

SGD
MYR

Should arrive

in seconds

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

