Send money using Trustly

What is Trustly money transfer?
You can make a convenient and secure Trustly money transfer if you have a bank account in Estonia, Finland, Sweden or Denmark. Payments can be funded using the currency of your account - EUR, SEK or DKK.
Trustly money transfers can take 0 - 2 days to arrive, depending on your own bank’s processes. You’ll be able to send up to 1.2 million EUR, 8.5 million DKK, or 12.5 million SEK.
To make a Trustly money transfer with Wise you’ll need to fund your Wise payment from a bank account in your own name. Services are available for personal customers only. If you have a Wise Business account you’ll need to pick an alternative payment method.
