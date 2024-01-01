SGD to INR Exchange Rate Chart
SGD naar INR-koersverloop
1 SGD = 63,50370 INR
0
Learn more about these currencies
- Singaporese dollarSingaporese dollar
De Singaporese dollar is de officiële munteenheid van Singapore. Het symbool is normaalgesproken $, hoewel S$ ook wordt gebruikt om verwarring te voorkomen met andere valuta die het dollar symbool gebruiken. De valutacode is SGD. De dollar is een fiduciaire valuta en wordt beschouwd als de op één na sterkste...
Learn more about SGD
- Indiase roepieIndiase roepie
De Indiase roepie is de munteenheid van India. De valutacode voor de roepie is INR, en het symbool is ₹. Dit symbool vindt zijn oorsprong in de vlag van India, het bevat de horizontale strepen die je terugvindt in de vlag. Het is buitenlanders over het algemeen niet toegestaan om...
Learn more about INR
