남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Cfa franc beac is currently 34.138 today, reflecting a 0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.420% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 34.319 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 33.304 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.502% decrease in value.